Tyree scores 22, Mississippi rallies past Texas A&M

Breein Tyree scored 22 points as Mississippi placed three players in double figures and erased a nine-point second-half deficit to defeat Texas A&M 75-71 on Wednesday night.
Terence Davis scored 19 points, including six consecutive free throws in the final 30 seconds, as the Rebels (15-7, 5-4) snapped a four-game losing streak. Blake Hinson added 11 points, including a pair of free throws with 2:51 left to give Ole Miss the lead for the final time at 65-64.
Wendell Mitchell led Texas A&M (8-13, 1-8) with 23 points while Brandon Mahan had 20 points, including 6 of 7 from the 3-point line. Josh Nebo added 14 points and a game-high 10 rebounds for the Aggies, who led 57-48 on a Savion Flagg layup with 12:46 left.
Ole Miss finished 24 of 58 (41 percent) from the field, including Tyree's 7 of 15. The Rebels were 9 of 26 (34 percent) from the 3-point line and 18 of 19 (95 percent) from the free throw line to preserve the late lead.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Ledger-Enquirer
#ReadLocal
Texas A&M was 28 of 62 (45 percent) from the field, but struggled with a 1 of 11 slump in the final five minutes. The Aggies hit 11 of 23 (47 percent) from 3-point range, but hit only 2 of 10 during the decisive rally by the Rebels.
BIG PICTURE
Texas A&M: Despite falling behind 19-6 in the opening seven minutes, the Aggies did not fold, but could not close it out in the final 10 minutes.
Mahan was outstanding from 3-point range, hitting 10 consecutive shots over a two-game span against Tennessee and Ole Miss. The streak ended with a miss from 25 feet with 1:45 left and the Aggies trailing 67-64.
Ole Miss: The win was especially important and not just because it stopped a four-game losing streak. The Rebels play three of the next four games on the road and have home dates remaining against No. 1 Tennessee and No. 5 Kentucky.
UP NEXT
Texas A&M: The Aggies visit Missouri on Saturday.
Ole Miss: The Rebels travel to Georgia on Saturday.
Comments