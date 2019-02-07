The Latest: Aiming for combined, Holdener leads DH training

The Latest on the Alpine skiing world championships (all times local):
12:15 p.m.
Defending Alpine combined world champion Wendy Holdener was the top skier in the final downhill training session before Friday's race.
The Swiss racer finished 0.10 seconds ahead of a pair of Austrians, Ricarda Haaser and Tamara Tippler.
Skier-snowboarder Ester Ledecka was fourth, one hundredth further back.
Stephanie Venier, another Austrian, posted the fastest time but she missed a gate during her run.
The course was shortened because of unfavorable conditions on the upper section.
Lindsey Vonn, American teammate Laurenne Ross and Christina Ager of Austria — each of whom crashed in Tuesday's super-G — did not start.
10:25 a.m.
Lindsey Vonn is sitting out downhill training again, two days after her crash in the super-G at the world championships.
Vonn got the wind knocked out of her after hitting the safety nets and was left with bruises on her face and a puffy right eye .
Vonn's spokeswoman Claire Abbe tells The Associated Press, "She's good, just resting. She'll plan to run the course again for sure before Sunday."
The 34-year-old Vonn has announced she will retire after Sunday's downhill.
She already completed one downhill training run on Monday — meaning that technically she does not need to start another one to race.
Conditions for Thursday's training runs — for men and women — were much warmer than earlier in the week, at minus-4 degrees C (25 degrees F).
