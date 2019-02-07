Khris Davis, slugging A’s look to build on playoff return

FILE - In this Sept. 21, 2018, file photo, Oakland Athletics' Khris Davis celebrates after hitting a walk-off home run in the 10th inning of a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins, in Oakland, Calif. Davis led the majors in home runs, led the Oakland Athletics back to the playoffs for the first time in four years, then received a $6 million raise this offseason for a 2019 salary of $16.5 million. Ben Margot, File AP Photo