Player development still key for rebuilding Detroit Tigers

FILE - In this April 21, 2018, file photo, Detroit Tigers' Miguel Cabrera prepares to bat during the third inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals, in Detroit. This will be an important season for Detroit’s minor league prospects, and a year from now, Tigers fans might have a better sense of how soon they might be able to watch winning baseball again. In the meantime, Detroit will hope for a healthier season for slugger Miguel Cabrera, who played just 38 games last year before having biceps surgery. Carlos Osorio, File AP Photo