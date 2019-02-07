New man: Zach Britton to be known as Zack

FILE - In this July 26, 2018, file photo, New York Yankees' Zach Britton delivers a pitch during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals, in New York. Zack Britton will be a different pitcher for the New York Yankees this year _ at least in name. Known throughout his baseball career as Zach, the 31-year-old reliever said Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019, going forward his name should be spelled Zack. Frank Franklin II, File AP Photo