Reaction to the death of baseball great Frank Robinson

FILE - In this April 1, 1966, file photo, Cincinnati Reds' Pete Rose, left, greets Baltimore Orioles' Frank Robinson before a spring training baseball game, in Tampa, Fla. Hall of Famer Frank Robinson, the first black manager in Major League Baseball and the only player to win the MVP award in both leagues, has died. He was 83. Robinson had been in hospice care at his home in Bel Air. MLB confirmed his death Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019. Paul Shane, File AP Photo