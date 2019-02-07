Koivu injury further complicates trade deadline for Wild

FILE - In this Jan. 14, 2019, file photo, Minnesota Wild's Mikko Koivu is shown during an NHL hockey game against the Philadelphia Flyers, in Philadelphia. The Wild have a tenuous hold on a wild card spot in the Western Conference, and their quest to reach the playoffs for a seventh straight year must now be done without captain Mikko Koivu, who suffered a season-ending knee injury. Matt Slocum, File AP Photo