Relievers Tepera, Barraclough lose salary arbitration cases.

FILE - In this April 20, 2018, file photo, Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Ryan Tepera delivers against the New York Yankees during the eighth inning of a baseball game, in New York. Reliever Ryan Tepera has gone to salary arbitration with the Toronto Blue Jays. Tepera asked for $1.8 million during Wednesday's, Feb. 6, 2019, hearing and the team argued for $1,525,000. A decision by arbitrators Mark Burstein, Howard Edelman and Edna Francis is expected Thursday. Julie Jacobson, File AP Photo