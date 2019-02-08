Sports

Relievers Tepera, Barraclough lose salary arbitration cases.

The Associated Press

February 08, 2019 12:14 PM

FILE - In this April 20, 2018, file photo, Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Ryan Tepera delivers against the New York Yankees during the eighth inning of a baseball game, in New York. Reliever Ryan Tepera has gone to salary arbitration with the Toronto Blue Jays. Tepera asked for $1.8 million during Wednesday's, Feb. 6, 2019, hearing and the team argued for $1,525,000. A decision by arbitrators Mark Burstein, Howard Edelman and Edna Francis is expected Thursday.
FILE - In this April 20, 2018, file photo, Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Ryan Tepera delivers against the New York Yankees during the eighth inning of a baseball game, in New York. Reliever Ryan Tepera has gone to salary arbitration with the Toronto Blue Jays. Tepera asked for $1.8 million during Wednesday's, Feb. 6, 2019, hearing and the team argued for $1,525,000. A decision by arbitrators Mark Burstein, Howard Edelman and Edna Francis is expected Thursday. Julie Jacobson, File AP Photo
FILE - In this April 20, 2018, file photo, Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Ryan Tepera delivers against the New York Yankees during the eighth inning of a baseball game, in New York. Reliever Ryan Tepera has gone to salary arbitration with the Toronto Blue Jays. Tepera asked for $1.8 million during Wednesday's, Feb. 6, 2019, hearing and the team argued for $1,525,000. A decision by arbitrators Mark Burstein, Howard Edelman and Edna Francis is expected Thursday. Julie Jacobson, File AP Photo
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla.

Relievers Ryan Tepera and Kyle Barraclough have lost their salary arbitration cases.

Tepera was awarded a $1,525,000 salary Friday rather than his request for $1.8 million. Arbitrators Mark Burstein, Howard Edelman and Edna Francis made the decision after hearing arguments Wednesday.

Barraclough was given a $1,725,000 salary instead of his $2 million request. Arbitrators Jeanne Wood, Steven Wolf and Elizabeth Neumeier heard the case Thursday.

Players and teams are tied 3-3 in decisions with six cases remaining. Houston shortstop Carlos Correa, Oakland closer Blake Treinen and Tampa Bay outfielder Tommy Pham won, and Washington outfielder Michael A. Taylor lost.

Tepera, a 31-year-old right-hander, was 5-5 with a 3.62 ERA last year. He was on the disabled list between June 27 and July 15 with right elbow inflammation. He earned $574,700 last year and was eligible for arbitration for the first time.

Barracloughm a 28-year-old right-hander, was 1-6 with a 4.20 ERA in 61 games last season for Miami, which traded him to the Nationals last October. He had a $556,500 salary last year and also was arbitration-eligible for the first time.

  Comments  