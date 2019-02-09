Duke, not Vols, top overall seed in initial NCAA rankings

FILE - In this Jan. 23, 2019, file photo, Tennessee head coach Rick Barnes watches the action in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Vanderbilt in Nashville, Tenn. The Volunteers don't have a single top-100 recruit on their roster, yet they're ranked No. 1 and have a school-record 17 straight victories for the longest active winning streak of any Division I team. Mark Humphrey, File AP Photo