Baldwin scores 18 to lift Butler over Georgetown 73-69

Kamar Baldwin had 18 points as Butler narrowly beat Georgetown 73-69 on Saturday.
Jordan Tucker had 15 points for Butler (14-10, 5-6 Big East Conference). Paul Jorgensen added 12 points. Nate Fowler had three assists for the visitors.
Mac McClung had 21 points for the Hoyas (15-9, 5-6). Jamorko Pickett added 18 points. Jessie Govan had 12 points and nine rebounds.
The Bulldogs evened the season series against the Hoyas with the win. Georgetown defeated Butler 84-76 on Jan. 2. Butler takes on St. John's on the road on Tuesday. Georgetown plays Seton Hall on the road on Wednesday.
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
