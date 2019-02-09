Sports

Mark Stone scores twice, Senators beat Jets 5-2

The Associated Press

February 09, 2019 05:24 PM

Ottawa Senators goaltender Anders Nilsson (31) smothers the puck as Winnipeg Jets centre Andrew Copp (9) and left wing Brendan Lemieux (48) dig for a loose puck during second period NHL hockey action in Ottawa, Ontario, on Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019. The Canadian Press via AP Fred Chartrand
OTTAWA, Ontario

Winnipeg native Mark Stone scored twice to help the Ottawa Senators beat the Jets 5-2 on Saturday.

Matt Duchene, Ryan Dzingel and Zack Smith also scored, and Anders Nilsson made 44 saves.

Bryan Little and Josh Morrissey scored Winnipeg, and Laurent Brossoit stopped 27 shots. The Jets have lost three straight for the first time this season.

NOTES: Duchene played his 700th NHL game. The center has 10 goals and six assists in his last 13 games. ... Ottawa's Darren Archibald was a healthy scratch. Winnipeg scratched Dmitry Kulikov, Nic Petan, Sami Niku.

UP NEXT:

Jets: At Buffalo on Sunday.

Senators: Host Carolina on Tuesday night.

