Hunter lifts Jacksonville St past SE Missouri St 81-64

Marlon Hunter had a career-high 27 points plus 12 rebounds as Jacksonville State defeated Southeast Missouri 81-64 on Saturday.
Hunter made 5 of 6 3-pointers.
Detrick Mostella had 15 points for Jacksonville State (17-8, 9-3 Ohio Valley Conference). Christian Cunningham added 14 rebounds.
Gabe McGlothan had 13 points and 10 rebounds for the Redhawks (8-17, 3-9). Ledarrius Brewer added 11 points. Alex Caldwell had 10 points.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Ledger-Enquirer
#ReadLocal
Jacksonville State takes on Tennessee Tech on the road on Thursday. Southeast Missouri plays UT Martin on the road on Thursday.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
Comments