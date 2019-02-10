2nd African soccer executive asks for urgent meeting

In this Feb. 2, 2018, photo, Confederation of African Football president Ahmad Ahmad of Madagascar, right, and FIFA president Gianni Infantino attend the opening of the Confederation of African Football general assembly in Casablanca, Morocco. A second member of the Confederation of African Football’s ruling executive committee has called for an urgent meeting, this time to restore order after sharp divisions were exposed at the top of the governing body. Isha Johansen of Sierra Leone wrote to her executive committee colleagues on Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019, to ask that they meet to stop the situation “spiraling out of control.” Abdeljalil Bounhar AP Photo