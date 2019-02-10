Rain, hail delays final round at Pebble Beach

The final round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am is being delayed as workers try to remove hail from the putting greens.
Paul Casey has a three-shot lead over Phil Mickelson. They were waiting to tee off when sunshine gave way to a hail storm that covered the greens in white. The final round earlier was delayed by an hour because of rain. Pebble had a little of everything on Sunday.
If the rain and hail wasn't enough, the wind chill reached 39 degrees.
Sam Saunders scooped up hail and tossed it like a snowball. Patrick Reed's caddie tried to make a snow angel.
If the round isn't completed, it would be the first time the final round was played on Monday at Pebble since Tiger Woods won in 2000.
