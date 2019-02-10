Kaila Charles helps No. 10 Maryland women beat Rutgers 62-48

Kaila Charles scored 17 points and No. 10 Maryland extended its lead in the Big Ten with a 62-48 victory over 20th-ranked Rutgers on Sunday.
The Terrapins (22-2, 11-2 Big Ten), who have won seven straight, own a 1½-game lead in the conference over Rutgers.
Maryland scored the first seven points of the game and didn't look back as Rutgers missed 10 of its first 11 shots. The Terrapins were up 18-4 after one quarter. The Scarlet Knights had more turnovers (six) and fouls (seven) than baskets (two) in the opening 10 minutes.
The Scarlet Knights (17-6, 9-3) got going offensively in the second quarter thanks to a somewhat effective press. They cut into the lead, but couldn't get closer than eight and trailed 34-21 at the half.
Maryland put the game away in the third quarter, avenging its first loss of the season on Dec. 31 to the Scarlet Knights.
Arella Guirantes scored 20 points to lead Rutgers, which has lost two straight.
NUMBERS DON'T LIE
Maryland shot 54 percent from the field (23 for 43) whereas Rutgers was a woeful 18 for 53 (34 percent), including going 2 for 16 from behind the 3-point line. The Scarlet Knights finished with 19 turnovers and 20 fouls.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
Maryland has a chance to move up a spot or two in the AP Top 25 after losses by Oregon State and N.C. State this week. Rutgers could fall a spot or two after losing its only game this week.
MISSING IN ACTION
Rutgers senior forward Caitlin Jenkins was indefinitely suspended last week following her arrest on simple assault and criminal mischief charges. Jenkins averaged six points and 6.8 rebounds per game for the Scarlet Knights.
UP NEXT
Maryland: Hosts Nebraska on Thursday.
Rutgers: Hosts Ohio State on Thursday.
