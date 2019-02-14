Megan Gustafson posting monster stats for No. 14 Iowa

FILE - In this Oct. 31, 2018, file photo, Iowa forward Megan Gustafson poses for a photo during the NCAA college basketball team's media day, in Iowa City, Iowa. On Nov. 24, Iowa’s Megan Gustafson scored 16 points _ hitting all eight of her shots _ and grabbed eight rebounds in a narrow loss to Florida. It was arguably Gustafson’s worst game of the year. Gustafson’s prodigious production has increased this season, even though that seemed impossible after she led the nation in points per game and field goal percentage a year ago. Iowa City Press-Citizen via AP, File Joseph Cress