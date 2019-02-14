Inter drops Icardi as captain, Icardi pulls out of match

FILE - In this Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019 file photo, Inter Milan's Mauro Icardi walks off the pitch at the end of a Serie A soccer match between Inter Milan and Bologna, at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy. Two months ago, Mauro Icardi was one of Inter Milan's favored players, on Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019, he was training with just a handful of teammates at their training ground after a rapid fall from grace after Icardi and Inter have been in protracted talks over renewing his contract, which expires in 2021, with agent-wife Wanda Nara being particularly outspoken over the past month. Luca Bruno, File AP Photo