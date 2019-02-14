Sports

Spieth tied for lead after 12 holes at rainy Riviera

By DOUG FERGUSON AP Golf Writer

February 14, 2019 08:48 PM

Phil Mickelson waves to someone who shouted a greeting from the grandstand during the pro-am round of the Genesis Open golf tournament at Riviera Country Club in the Pacific Palisades area of Los Angeles, Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019.
LOS ANGELES

Jordan Spieth made the most out of his chance to start over Thursday at rain-soaked Riviera and was tied for the lead at 5-under par through 12 holes in the Genesis Open.

Tiger Woods never made it to the golf course. He was to play in the afternoon, but a seven-hour delay because of heavy rain meant not starting his first round until Friday morning.

Spieth hit his opening tee shot on the short par-4 10th off a cart path and into thick, shin-high grass that made it tough to even see his golf ball.

But with increasing rain, along with low visibility at the start, the PGA Tour decided to scrap the round and start over once the course dried out.

Sung Kang also was at 5 under through 14 holes.

