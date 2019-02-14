Longtime baseball scout Tommy Giordano dies at 93

FILE - In this March 5, 2016, file photo, Tommy Giordano, right, special assistant to the general manager of the Atlanta Braves, scouts a spring training baseball game between the Braves and the Pittsburgh Pirates in Kissimmee, Fla. Giordano spent nearly all of his marvelously full life as a baseball man. He’s going out like he lived for more than 93 years _ surrounded by family and friends, accompanied by overwhelming love and stories that will endure long after he’s gone. Paul Newberry, File AP Photo