AP Was There: Petty wins fight-marred 1979 Daytona 500

FILE - In this Feb. 18, 1979, file photo, 41 cars roll around the wet Daytona International Speedway track under a caution flag as the Daytona 500 auto race gets under way in Daytona Beach, Fla. The 1979 race was instrumental in broadening NASCAR's southern roots. Forty years later, it still resonates as one of the most important days in NASCAR history. (AP Photo, File) Kamin AP