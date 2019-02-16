AP Was There: Yarborough-Allison brawl mars ’79 Daytona 500

FILE - In this Feb. 18, 1979, file photo, Cale Yarborough, right, kicks and pushes Bobby Allison, center, who is catching his leg as brother Donnie, left, tries to pull his Bobby free from the fight which started after Yarborough collided with Donnie on the last lap of the Daytona 500 auto race, taking them both out of the finals in the race in Daytona Beach, Fla. The 1979 race was instrumental in broadening NASCAR's southern roots. Forty years later, it still resonates as one of the most important days in NASCAR history. Ric Feld, File AP Photo