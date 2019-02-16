Sports

No. 1 Baylor women roll to 36th consecutive Big 12 win

The Associated Press

February 16, 2019 10:36 PM

Oklahoma's Jessi Murcer (0) defends against Baylor guard Chloe Jackson (24) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Waco, Texas, Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019.
Oklahoma's Jessi Murcer (0) defends against Baylor guard Chloe Jackson (24) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Waco, Texas, Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019. Tony Gutierrez AP Photo
Oklahoma's Jessi Murcer (0) defends against Baylor guard Chloe Jackson (24) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Waco, Texas, Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019. Tony Gutierrez AP Photo
WACO, Texas

Chloe Jackson scored a season-high 24 points and top-ranked Baylor rolled to its 36th consecutive Big 12 Conference victory, 87-53 over Oklahoma on Saturday night.

The Lady Bears (23-1, 13-0) are closing in on their ninth Big 12 regular-season championship in a row. They have a three-game lead over second-place Texas with five games left.

When Jackson made a fast-break jumper for her last points midway through the third quarter, she was outscoring Oklahoma (6-18, 2-11) on her own and had half of Baylor's points. That put the Lady Bears up 48-21.

Jackson was 10 of 13 from the field, and single-handedly outscored the Sooners until Madi Williams made a jumper with 2:12 left in the third quarter that made it 54-25.

Lauren Cox had 14 points, nine rebounds and seven blocks for Baylor, which shot 50 percent (37-of-74) from the field and finished with a 59-28 rebounding margin.

Ana Llanusa had 31 points for Oklahoma. The Sooners have lost 11 of their last 12 games.

BYU 66, NO. 13 GONZAGA 64

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Shaylee Gonzales scored 19 points, Sara Hamson blocked two shots in the last minute and BYU ended No. 13 Gonzaga's seven-game winning streak.

The Cougars (20-6, 11-3 West Coast Conference) beat the Bulldogs (23-3, 12-2) by two points Jan. 17 in Provo.

After Hamson's final block, which came with four seconds left and led to a shot-clock violation, Paisley Johnson was fouled setting a screen on the inbounds play and made both free throws.

Zykerea Rice led Gonzaga with 20 points.

NO. 18 IOWA STATE 89, OKLAHOMA STATE 67

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Bridget Carleton scored 24 points and Kristin Scott added 17 points and 12 rebounds for Iowa State.

Alexa Middleton had 15 points, and Ashley Joens 14 for the Hawkeyes (19-6, 9-3 Big 12).

Vivian Gray scored 31 points for Oklahoma State (13-11, 4-9).

NO. 25 SOUTH DAKOTA 83, WESTERN ILLINOIS 61

MACOMB, Ill. (AP) — Hannah Sjerven scored 20 points and South Dakota celebrated its first appearance in the Top 25 with its second 10-game winning streak of the season.

Ciara Duffy added 18 points, and Chloe Lamb had 17 for South Dakota State (23-3, 11-1 Summit League).

Olivia Kaufmann and Annabel Graettinger had 15 points apiece for Western Illinois (12-14, 8-5).

  Comments  