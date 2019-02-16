Utah Valley beats Texas Rio Grande Valley 76-64

Jake Toolson had 17 points as Utah Valley defeated Texas Rio Grande Valley 76-64 on Saturday night.
TJ Washington had 14 points for Utah Valley (17-8, 6-4 Western Athletic Conference). Ben Nakwaasah added 10 points. Richard Harward had 10 points for the visitors.
Lesley Varner II had 15 points for the Vaqueros (15-13, 7-5), whose five-game winning streak was broken. Javon Levi added 14 points. Greg Bowie II had 13 points.
The Wolverines improve to 2-0 against the Vaqueros for the season. Utah Valley defeated Texas Rio Grande Valley 82-61 on Jan. 17. Utah Valley faces Chicago State at home on Thursday. Texas Rio Grande Valley plays Wayland Baptist at home on Tuesday.
