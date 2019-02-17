Icardi watches as Inter beats Sampdoria 2-1 in Serie A

Despite the absence of Mauro Icardi, Inter Milan managed to beat Sampdoria 2-1 in Serie A after a dramatic finale on Sunday.
All the goals came in a five-minute spell with Danilo D'Ambrosio and Radja Nainggolan scoring for Inter, either side of Manolo Gabbiadini's equalizer.
Inter remained third but again moved four points clear of fourth-placed AC Milan. The top four from Serie A qualify for the Champions League.
Second-placed Napoli hosts Torino later, looking to trim the gap to Juventus to 11 points.
The build-up to the match had been dominated by Icardi, who was stripped of his captaincy on Wednesday amid protracted contract negotiations, and the player then pulled out of the squad for the Europa League trip to Rapid Vienna and this match, officially with a knee injury.
He was in the stands at San Siro with wife and agent Wanda Nara.
It was an open game and both teams went close on several occasions before Inter broke the deadlock in the 73rd minute with D'Ambrosio volleying into the roof of the net from close range after good work from Ivan Perisic.
Inter was caught napping three minutes later and Gabbiadini leveled with his first touch, seconds after replacing Riccardo Saponara.
Inter restored its lead two minutes later when a corner was knocked out to Nainggolan, who fired into the bottom left corner for his first goal since Nov. 3.
INJURY CRISIS
Lazio's misfortunes continued as it conceded a clumsy equalizer and a stoppage-time goal to lose 2-1 at Genoa, damaging its hopes of qualifying for next season's Champions League.
Lazio remained seventh, level on points with Atalanta and city rival Roma which hosts Bologna on Monday. Lazio is four points behind Milan.
Lazio had a huge injury list with Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Marco Parolo, Luis Alberto, Bastos, Wallace, Jordan Lukaku, Luiz Felipe, Riza Durmisi and Valon Berisha all ruled out, while Ciro Immobile was playing but not fully fit.
Milan Badelj gave Lazio the lead shortly before halftime, playing a one-two with Immobile and firing into the bottom right corner for his first goal since joining from Fiorentina in the offseason.
The midfielder almost doubled his lead but hit the crossbar.
Lazio lost defender Stefan Radu to injury as well and shortly after Genoa leveled in somewhat fortunate circumstances as Lucas Leiva's attempted clearance bounced off Antonio Sanabria's leg and into the back of the net.
Genoa increased the pressure and snatched all three points in stoppage time as a poor clearance fell to Domenico Criscito, who drilled it into the bottom right corner.
OTHER MATCHES
Fiorentina came from behind to win 4-1 at relegation-threatened SPAL after video review changed the course of the match .
SPAL thought it had gone 2-1 ahead when Mattia Valoti scored on the counter-attack but the referee viewed a previous incident on VAR and opted to disallow the goal and award Fiorentina a penalty for Dias Felipe's trip on Federico Chiesa moments earlier.
Spal was four points above the relegation zone and one ahead of Empoli, which beat Sassuolo 3-0 for its first league win of 2019.
Chievo Verona, which is in last place and 12 points from safety, lost 1-0 at Udinese.
