Sports

Justin Thomas opens up a 4-shot lead at Riviera

By DOUG FERGUSON AP Golf Writer

February 17, 2019 02:28 PM

Justin Thomas tees off on the ninth hole as third round play continues during the Genesis Open golf tournament at Riviera Country Club on Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019, in the Pacific Palisades area of Los Angeles.
Justin Thomas tees off on the ninth hole as third round play continues during the Genesis Open golf tournament at Riviera Country Club on Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019, in the Pacific Palisades area of Los Angeles. Ryan Kang AP Photo
Justin Thomas tees off on the ninth hole as third round play continues during the Genesis Open golf tournament at Riviera Country Club on Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019, in the Pacific Palisades area of Los Angeles. Ryan Kang AP Photo
LOS ANGELES

Justin Thomas, playing so well that even a shank turned into a par, finished off his third round Sunday morning with a 6-under 65 to build a four-shot lead over Adam Scott and J.B. Holmes going straight into the final round of the Genesis Open.

The start of the tournament was delayed seven hours by rain Thursday, throwing the schedule out of whack for 2½ days.

Thomas made two short birdie putts to get some separation, and then recovered from a shank in the middle of the ninth fairway. He played his next shot from the 10th fairway to 3 feet and made par, birdied the next two holes and was on his way.

He was at 17-under 196.

Tiger Woods also had a 65 and remained 10 behind.

  Comments  