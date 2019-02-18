Tokyo governor won’t speculate on Olympic bribery scandal

Governor of Tokyo Yuriko Koike reacts during a press conference in Tokyo, Monday, Feb. 18, 2019. Gov. Koike has declined to weigh in on the future Japanese Olympic Committee President Tsunekazu Takeda. Takeda is being investigated for his part in a bribery scandal that French investigators believe may have helped Tokyo win the 2020 Olympics in a vote by the International Olympic Committee. Koji Sasahara AP Photo