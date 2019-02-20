Baldelli uncommitted to closer, with many options for 9th

FILE - In this Sept. 3, 2018, file photo, then-Los Angeles Angels pitcher Blake Parker (53) delivers against the Texas Rangers during the ninth inning of a baseball game, in Arlington, Texas. The Minnesota Twins have a handful of candidates to be their closer this season, the biggest question to be answered during spring training. The leading contenders are newcomer Blake Parker, returners Trevor May, Trevor Hildenberger, Taylor Rogers and Addison Reed along with young converted starter Fernando Romero. Mike Stone, File AP Photo