USOC realigns in attempt to help athletes off the field

FILE - Aug. 2, 2017, file photo, a guest takes a video of U.S. Olympic Committee chief marketing officer Lisa Baird speaking at the Tokyo American Club in Tokyo. The U.S. Olympic Committee tabbed Paralympic executive Rick Adams to serve as its new chief of sport performance, and will also add a new athlete services division in an attempt to make it easier for athletes to deal with off-the-field needs. Eugene Hoshiko, File AP Photo