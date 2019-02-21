Clark: Machado’s deal doesn’t mean system is working

FILE - In this Feb. 19, 2017, file photo, Executive Director of the Major League Players Association, Tony Clark, answers questions at a news conference in Phoenix. Players' union head Tony Clark is guarding against drawing any conclusions about the free-agent market based on Manny Machado’s contract and says Adam Wainwright’s recent comments about a possible strike were in line with the level of concern he hears from the pitcher’s colleagues. Clark met with the Los Angeles Angels on Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019, starting his spring training tour as several top players still look for teams. Morry Gash, File AP Photo