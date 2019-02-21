Grand Canyon routs California Baptist 91-58

Damari Milstead and Oscar Frayer scored 18 points apiece as Grand Canyon easily defeated California Baptist 91-58 on Thursday night. Carlos Johnson added 16 points for the Antelopes. Frayer also had seven rebounds for the Antelopes.
Trey Drechsel had seven rebounds for Grand Canyon (16-10, 9-4 Western Athletic Conference).
California Baptist scored 26 second-half points, a season low for the team.
Jordan Heading had 15 points for the Lancers (14-11, 5-6), whose four-game winning streak ended with the loss. De'jon Davis added 14 points and 12 rebounds.
Milan Acquaah, the Lancers' leading scorer heading into the matchup at 21 points per game, scored only 7 points on 3-of-10 shooting. He also had eight turnovers but only three assists.
The Antelopes improve to 2-0 against the Lancers this season. Grand Canyon defeated California Baptist 90-73 on Jan. 26. Grand Canyon faces Eastern New Mexico at home on Wednesday. California Baptist matches up against Cal State Bakersfield on the road on Saturday.
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
