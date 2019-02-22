Friendly rivals: Michigan State’s Izzo, Michigan’s Beilein

FILE - In this Feb. 7, 2017, file photo, Michigan head coach John Beilein, left, shakes hands with Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo before an NCAA college basketball game in Ann Arbor, Mich. Izzo and Beilein are friendly rivals, whose highly ranked teams will play for the first time this season on Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, at Crisler Arena. As much as Beilein and Izzo genuinely like and respect each other, the highly competitive coaches want to win. Tony Ding, File AP Photo