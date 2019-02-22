Schwieger scores 23 to lead Princeton over Cornell 68-59

Ryan Schwieger had a career-high 23 points as Princeton defeated Cornell 68-59 on Friday night.
Jaelin Llewellyn had 15 points and seven rebounds for Princeton (14-8, 6-3 Ivy League). Jerome Desrosiers added 11 points and 10 rebounds. Myles Stephens had three blocks for the home team.
Riley Voss had 13 points for the Big Red (13-12, 5-4). Matt Morgan added 12 points and six rebounds. Jimmy Boeheim had 10 points.
The Tigers improve to 2-0 against the Big Red this season. Princeton defeated Cornell 70-61 on Feb. 2. Princeton matches up against Columbia at home on Saturday. Cornell matches up against Penn on the road on Saturday.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Ledger-Enquirer
#ReadLocal
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
Comments