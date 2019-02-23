Dodgers ace Kershaw expected to resume throwing next week

FILE - In this Oct. 28, 2018, file photo, Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw winds up during the first inning in Game 5 of the World Series baseball game against the Boston Red Sox in Los Angeles. Kershaw has been shut down indefinitely because manager Dave Roberts says the Dodgers ace "didn't feel right" after two discouraging outings on the mound. Kershaw worked out indoors Friday, Feb. 22, 2019, at Camelback Ranch, but did not play catch. David J. Phillip, File AP Photo