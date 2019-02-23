Batemon leads Loyola Marymount past Pacific 63-56

James Batemon had 19 points as Loyola Marymount got past Pacific 63-56 on Saturday.
Dameane Douglas had 11 points for Loyola Marymount (18-10, 6-8 West Coast Conference). Eli Scott added seven assists.
Roberto Gallinat scored a season-high 31 points for the Tigers (13-16, 3-11), whose losing streak reached five games. Jahlil Tripp added eight rebounds and six steals.
The Lions improve to 2-0 against the Tigers this season. Loyola Marymount defeated Pacific 60-42 on Jan. 31. Loyola Marymount matches up against Santa Clara at home on Thursday. Pacific plays Gonzaga at home on Thursday.
