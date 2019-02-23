Green scores 22 to lead N. Iowa over Valparaiso 64-53

AJ Green had 22 points as Northern Iowa beat Valparaiso 64-53 on Saturday night.
Luke McDonnell had 13 points for Northern Iowa (14-15, 9-7 Missouri Valley Conference), which earned its fourth consecutive win.
Javon Freeman had 11 points for the Crusaders (14-15, 7-9). Derrik Smits added 10 points and three assists.
The Panthers leveled the season series against the Crusaders with the win. Valparaiso defeated Northern Iowa 75-66 on Jan. 19. Northern Iowa plays Loyola of Chicago at home on Wednesday. Valparaiso plays Bradley on the road on Wednesday.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
