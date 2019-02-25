Donnarumma at root of Milan’s impressive form

FILE - In this Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018 file photo, AC Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma reacts during a Serie A soccer match between Lazio and AC Milan, at the Rome Olympic stadium. Donnarumma has been a mainstay between the posts for Milan since making his debut in 2015 and has made more than 150 appearances for the club as well as also playing for the Italy national team. It is sometimes easy to forget how young he is. He turned 20 on Monday. "Donnarumma is incredible, I wished him happy birthday earlier," said Adriano Galliani, who was Milan CEO when the young goalkeeper broke through. "To think he has played more than 150 matches for Milan at the age of 20 is extraordinary. Gregorio Borgia, File AP Photo