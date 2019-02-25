Texas Southern defeats Mississippi Valley St. 92-80

Jeremy Combs had 24 points and 10 rebounds as Texas Southern won its eighth straight game, topping Mississippi Valley State 92-80 on Monday night.
John Jones had 17 points for Texas Southern (16-11, 11-3 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Eden Ewing added 13 points. Devocio Butler had 10 points for the hosts.
Jordan Evans had 26 points for the Delta Devils (5-24, 3-12). Emmanuel Ejeh added 13 points and 10 rebounds. Dante Scott had 13 points.
The Tigers improve to 2-0 against the Delta Devils for the season. Texas Southern defeated Mississippi Valley State 65-62 on Jan. 28. Texas Southern plays Alabama State on the road on Saturday. Mississippi Valley State takes on Jackson State at home on Saturday.
