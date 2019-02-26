Rutgers puts aside distractions to beat Wisconsin

FILE - In this Dec. 31, 2018, file photo, Rutgers head coach C. Vivian Stringer reacts in the final minutes of an NCAA college basketball game against Maryland in Baltimore. Rutgers won, 73-65. Coach Stringer, who earlier this season posted her 1,000th victory, is taking off the rest of the regular season on the advice of doctors. The announcement Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, by the Big Ten Conference school came three days after the 70-year-old Hall of Famer missed a game at Michigan. Gail Burton, File AP Photo