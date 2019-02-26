Hanley Ramirez, Indians finalize minor league deal

FILE - In this May 9, 2018, file photo, Boston Red Sox's Hanley Ramirez hits a seventh-inning, two-run home run off New York Yankees relief pitcher Chad Green in a baseball game in New York. Free agent slugger Hanley Ramirez has signed with the Indians, who hope he can give them some power. The 35-year-old Ramirez passed his physical and reported to training camp on Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019. Kathy Willens, File AP Photo