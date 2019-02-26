49ers place franchise tag on kicker Robbie Gould

FILE - In this Dec. 23, 2018, file photo, San Francisco 49ers kicker Robbie Gould (9) kicks a field goal from the hold of Bradley Pinion during the first half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, in Santa Clara, Calif. The S49ers have placed the franchise tag on kicker Robbie Gould. The Niners made the move Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019, to keep Gould in 2019 for a price tag of about $5 million. Tony Avelar, File AP Photo