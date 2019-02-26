Capitals rebound from 2-goal deficit, beat Senators 7-2

The reigning Stanley Cup champion Washington Capitals spotted the NHL-worst Ottawa Senators an early two-goal lead before turning things around with the help of a pair of second-period scores from T.J. Oshie and winning 7-2 Tuesday night.
Oshie reached 20 goals in a season for the fourth time, while Evgeny Kuznetsov, Tom Wilson, Lars Eller, John Carlson and Brett Connolly also scored. Braden Holtby made 21 saves as Washington won for the fourth time in five games.
The Senators dropped their fifth straight and have lost seven of eight. They have the fewest points in the league and a roster depleted by a trade deadline sell-off.
The Senators jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first 7 minutes, 10 seconds, with both scores coming courtesy of players that arrived in deals. Not just that, but the Senators took the game's initial nine shots; the hosts didn't get one until the first period was more than 10 minutes old.
Less than 3½ minutes in, newly acquired Oscar Lindberg scored off a pass from Brian Gibbons. Ottawa doubled its lead on Anthony Duclair's power-play goal. That gave the Senators twice as many goals as they had managed in their previous three games combined.
HURRICANES 6, KINGS 1
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Dougie Hamilton had two goals and an assist and Carolina topped Los Angeles for its third straight win.
Teuvo Teravainen added a goal and three assists, Micheal Ferland had a goal and an assist and Sebastian Aho and Jaccob Slavin also scored for the Hurricanes. Jordan Staal finished with three assists.
Dustin Brown scored Los Angeles' lone goal. The Kings have lost nine straight (0-6-3) and are in last place in the Western Conference. The Kings haven't won since Feb. 7, and are in the midst of their worst losing streak since dropping a franchise-record 11 straight in 2004.
FLAMES 3, ISLANDERS 1
UNIONDALE, N.Y. (AP) — Mikael Backlund and Rasmus Andersson scored nearly three minutes apart in the third period and Calgary won its season-high sixth straight game.
Mathew Tkachuk also scored and Elias Lindholm had two assists for Pacific Division- and Western Conference-leading Calgary, which won both matchups between the first-place teams in a seven-day stretch. Mike Smith finished with 26 saves to improve to 5-0-1 in his last six starts, including a 4-2 win over the Islanders at home last Wednesday.
Josh Bailey scored for New York, and Robin Lehner stopped 24 shots. The Islanders are 1-2-1 in their last four.
FLYERS 5, SABRES 2
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jake Voracek, James van Riemsdyk and Claude Giroux scored as Philadelphia kept its tenuous playoff hopes alive with a win over Buffalo.
Oskar Lindblom scored just 2:48 into the game and Travis Sanheim netted his sixth of the season just 46 seconds into the third for Philadelphia. Brian Elliott made 34 saves.
Jack Eichel scored his 22nd goal and Casey Mittelstadt had his ninth of the season for the Sabres, who began the day in 10th place (66 points), but were passed by the Flyers (67 points) in the chase for the final Eastern Conference playoff spot.
PENGUINS 5, BLUE JACKETS 2
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Jared McCann scored twice, Matt Murray made 21 saves and Pittsburgh beat Columbus.
Jake Guentzel, Evgeni Malkin and Sidney Crosby also scored for Pittsburgh, which snapped a two-game skid.
Oliver Bjorkstrand and Cam Atkinson scored, and Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 22 shots for the Blue Jackets, who lost after posting back-to-back shutouts last week and revamping their lineup just before Monday's trade deadline. Columbus started the day in third place in the division.
BRUINS 4, SHARKS 1
BOSTON (AP) — Charlie McAvoy and Jake DeBrusk scored 37 seconds apart in the second period and Boston won for the eighth time in nine games.
Brad Marchand had a short-handed goal and two assists, David Krejci added a goal and an assist, and Jaroslav Halak made 19 saves. The surging Bruins have earned at least one point in 14 straight games.
Logan Couture scored for San Jose, and Martin Jones stopped 28 shots.
The Sharks, who lost to the Bruins for the second time in eight days, wrapped up a 2-2 Eastern Conference swing.
CANADIENS 8, RED WINGS 1
DETROIT (AP) — Andrew Shaw recorded his first career hat trick and Max Domi had two goals and three assists for a career-high five points in Montreal's rout of Detroit.
Tomas Tatar, Brendan Gallagher, and Joel Armia also scored for Montreal. Jonathan Drouin had a career-best four assists, defenseman Jordie Benn added two assists and Carey Price made 28 saves.
Anthony Mantha scored for Detroit, which allowed a hat trick for the second straight game. Jimmy Howard returned after missing two games due to illness and made 16 saves and allowed six goals before being pulled after the second period. Howard has been pulled in three consecutive starts. Jonathan Bernier stopped 10 shots in relief.
