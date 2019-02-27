Johnny Manziel released, barred from other CFL teams

FILE - In this Friday, Sept. 14, 2018 file photo, Montreal Alouettes quarterback Johnny Manziel throws a pass during warmups before a CFL football game against the BC Lions in Montreal. Johnny Manziel’s time in the Canadian Football League is over. The CFL terminated the 2012 Heisman Trophy winner’s contract with the Montreal Alouettes on Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019. The league also informed the eight other teams that it wouldn’t register a contract for Manziel if any tried to sign him. The Canadian Press via AP, File Graham Hughes