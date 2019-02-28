Modest Freiburg sticking with cult-coach Christian Streich

FILE - In this Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018 photo Freiburg head coach Christian Streich gestures during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and SC Freiburg in Dortmund, Germany. Christian Streich, the longest serving coach in the Bundesliga and one of its most charismatic, is staying on in charge of Freiburg. The modest club from the southwest of Germany extended the 53-year-old's contract this week, ensuring he and his training team of four assistants will remain in position beyond the end of the season, regardless of how it ends. Martin Meissner, file AP Photo