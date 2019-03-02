Dennis scores 31 to lift Texas-Arlington over Troy 79-66

Edric Dennis had 31 points as Texas-Arlington beat Troy 79-66 on Saturday.
Brian Warren had 13 points and six assists for Texas-Arlington (15-15, 11-6 Sun Belt Conference). Tiandre Jackson-Young added 10 points.
Charles Norman had 15 points for the Trojans (11-17, 4-12), who have now lost five games in a row. Darian Adams added 13 points. BJ Miller had 11 points.
Texas-Arlington finishes out the regular season against Texas State at home next Saturday. Troy takes on Appalachian State on the road on Thursday.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Ledger-Enquirer
#ReadLocal
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
Comments