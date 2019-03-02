Wright-Foreman lifts Hofstra over Delaware 92-70

Justin Wright-Foreman had 28 points as Hofstra defeated Delaware 92-70 on Saturday to win its first outright regular-season conference title since 2000-01.
Eli Pemberton added 20 points for the Pride in the Colonial Athletic Conference regular-season finale. Wright-Foreman made 4 of 6 3-pointers. Desure Buie had 16 points for Hofstra (25-6, 15-3). Jalen Ray added 13 points.
Ithiel Horton had 26 points for the Fightin' Blue Hens (16-15, 8-10), whose losing streak reached four games. Eric Carter added 15 points. Kevin Anderson had six assists.
The Pride improve to 2-0 against the Fightin' Blue Hens on the season. Hofstra defeated Delaware 91-46 on Dec. 28. The Pride and the Fightin' Blue Hens next take the floor in the Colonial Athletic Conference Tournament.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Ledger-Enquirer
#ReadLocal
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
Comments