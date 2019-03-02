Umude scores 18 to lift Southern over Alcorn St. 61-46

Sidney Umude had 18 points off the bench to lift Southern to a 61-46 win over Alcorn State on Saturday.
Richard Lee had 15 points for Southern (6-23, 5-11 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Alex Ennis added 12 points. Jayden Saddler had six assists for the hosts.
Reginal Johnson had 14 points for the Braves (10-18, 6-10). Maurice Howard added seven rebounds.
The Jaguars evened the season series against the Braves with the win. Alcorn State defeated Southern 76-64 on Feb. 2. Southern matches up against Prairie View on the road on Thursday. Alcorn State faces Texas Southern on the road on Thursday.
