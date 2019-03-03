Onyenwere scores 18, No. 25 UCLA women rout Colorado 84-50

Michaela Onyenwere scored 18 points and No. 25 UCLA rolled to an 84-50 win over Colorado on Sunday to close the regular season.
Kennedy Burke added 15 for the Bruins (19-11, 12-6 Pac-12 Conference), who have won 10 of 12 overall and eight straight against Colorado, including a 64-60 win earlier this season.
Kiara Jefferson hit back-to-back 3-pointers and UCLA closed the first quarter with an 11-1 run to lead 16-5. Colorado was just 1 of 12 from the field. A late 8-0 run in the second quarter helped the Bruins lead 35-21 at the half.
Ahlana Smith scored seven-straight points during a 15-4 run in the third quarter and the lead grew until the final score.
UCLA had 11 players score with three adding nine and two with eight.
Annika Jank had 11 points for Colorado (12-17, 2-6), which shot 28 percent. The Buffaloes had strings of 11- and six-straight misses in the first half and eight-straight in the second half, closing the game going 1 of 14.
