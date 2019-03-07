Rayman scores 26 to lift Colgate over Boston U. 81-69

Will Rayman had a season-high 26 points as Colgate defeated Boston University 81-69 in the quarterfinals of the Patriot League Conference Tourney on Thursday night.
Rapolas Ivanauskas had 18 points and eight rebounds for Colgate (22-10). Tucker Richardson added 12 points and eight assists. Jordan Burns had 10 points and seven assists for the home team.
Javante McCoy had 20 points for the Terriers (15-18). Max Mahoney added 18 points and 10 rebounds. Alex Vilarino had 11 points.
