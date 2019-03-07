Mackenzie scores 27 to lead Bucknell past Holy Cross 77-65

Kimbal Mackenzie had 27 points as Bucknell got past Holy Cross 77-65 in the Patriot League Conference Tourney quarterfinals on Thursday night.
John Meeks had 14 points for Bucknell (20-11). Nate Sestina added 14 points and nine rebounds.
Austin Butler had 13 points for the Crusaders (16-17). Jehyve Floyd added 13 points. Jacob Grandison had 13 points and nine rebounds.
___
