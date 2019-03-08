Monchi leaves Roma in more Champions League fallout

FILE - In this Wednesday, March 28, 2018 file photo, Roma sports director Ramon Rodriguez Verdejo, known as Monchi, talks to journalist during a press conference, at the foreign press association headquarters, in Rome. The fallout from Roma's Champions League exit continues as sports director Ramon Rodriguez Verdejo, known as Monchi, has left the club by mutual consent after less than two years in his position. Roma announced Friday that "the two parties have reached a mutual agreement to bring an early end to their professional relationship." Monchi had another two years left on his contract, which he signed in April 2017 after ending a 17-year stint with Sevilla. The 50-year-old has been linked with a move to Arsenal. Andrew Medichini, File AP Photo